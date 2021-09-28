SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Sri Lankan Lions vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLL vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 23 and 24 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Sri Lankan Lions will take on Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cyprus SLL vs BCP match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 28. Sri Lankan Lions won both the games they played against Nicosia Fighters and are placed at the 3rd spot with 8 points in their account. On the other hand, Black Caps have lost both the matches that they played against Cyprus Moufflons. Currently, they are positioned behind their opposition with 3 wins from six games. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, SLL vs BCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SLL vs BCP Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lankan Lions vs Black Caps, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Sri Lankan Lions and Black Caps will take place at 9 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST – September 28 and 29.

Time: 9:30 PM and 12 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

SLL vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sachithra Tharanga

Batsmen – Atta Ullah, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana

All-rounders – Waqas Akhtar (C), Denuwan Prarthana, Mangala Gunasekara

Bowlers – Kamal Raiz (VC), Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Ruwan Jayakodi

SLL vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions: BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Sirwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Riaz, Nalin Gamage, Buddika Mahesh, Sachithra Tharanga.

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar (C), Ram Haritwal, Madhukar Madasu (wk), Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh, Parminder Singh.

SLL vs BCP Squads

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Nalin Gamage, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, BLCS Kumara, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana (C/wk), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga, Kelum Sanjaya, Mahesh Gamage, Sanjay Kumara.

Black Caps: Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Ram Haritwal, Madhukar Madasu(wk), Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Saini, Ashish Bam.

