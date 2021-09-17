SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Sri Lankan Lions vs Cyprus Eagles FanCodeTeam Prediction Dream11 FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SLL vs CEC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In Match 3 of FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Sri Lankan Lions will take on Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Friday. The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus SLL vs CEC match will start at 9:30 PM IST – September 17.Also Read - BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 ECC T10 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain- Belgium vs Spain, Playing 11ss, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 8:30 PM IST September 16 Thursday

Here is the Dream11 ECCS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Prediction, SLL vs CEC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, SLL vs CEC Probable XIs Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lankan Lions cs Cyprus Eagles, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus. Also Read - WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 4th ODI: Captain, Playing 11s - West Indies vs South Africa, Team News For Today's ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 16 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Sri Lankan Lions vs Cyprus Eagles will take place at 9 PM IST – September 17. Also Read - EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - England Women vs New Zealand Women, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at County Ground 5:30 PM IST September 16 Thursday

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

SLL vs CEC My Dream11 Team

C Sadun, S Mia, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, P Liyanage, R Poluri (C), M Kyriacou, K Sanjaya (VC), K Raiz, D Priyantha, K Hemantha

SLL vs CEC Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions

Chamal Sadun, Pradad Liyanage, BLCS Kumara, Nalin Gamage, Kelum Sanjaya, Mangala Gunasekara, Sujith Tennakon, Damith Priyantha, Kapila Hemantha, Hettiaachchige Susantha, Nalin Pathirana.

Cyprus Eagles

Sajib Mia Mohammad, Thulasi Allrui, Manikanta Ranimekala, Amandeep Singh-I, Rajesekhar Poluri, Michalis Kyriacou, Usman Shah, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri, Jahirul Islam, Ranjith Nereralla.

SLL vs CEC Squads

Sri Lankan Lions

BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sudan, Damith Priyantha, Denuwan Prartana, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Kamal Raiz, Kapila Hemantha, Kasun Shanaka, Kelum Sanjaya, Lahiri Udayanga, Mahesh Gamage, Mangala Gunasekara, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Gamage, Nalin Pathirana, Nalin Sampath, Roshan Sirwardana, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Shehan Avishka, Sujith Tennakoon, Suresh Gedara.

Cyprus Eagles

Abbas Khan, Amandeep Singh, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Christopher Gergiour, Christos Markides, Hardeep Singh, Jahirul Islam, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki, Naseer Ahmed, Rajasekhar Poluri, Ranjith Nerella, Sajib Mohammad, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Srinivas Angarekkala, Suresh Kumar, Thulasi Alluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Umar Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLL Dream11 Team/ CEC Dream11 Team/ Sri Lankan Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cyprus Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.