Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL, 7th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SLL vs CEC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground:

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week's action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



SLL vs CEC My Dream11 Team

BLCS Kumara (captain), Mehran Khan (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Damith Priyantha, Kamal Riaz, Milan Akuranange, Chamal Sadun, Rajasekhar Poluri, Gursewak Singh, Anura Rathnayake

SLL vs CEC Squads

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage, Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe

Cyprus Eagles CTL: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh

