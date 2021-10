New Delhi: SLL vs NCT, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus: Captain, Vice-captain For Sri Lanka Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC, Today’s Probable XIs at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Sofia at 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST October 11. Monday. Sri Lanka Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SLL vs NCT, FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Sri Lanka Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Sri Lanka Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC, Online Cricket Tips Sri Lanka Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Cyprus match toss between Sri Lanka Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC will take place at 09:00 PM and 11:30 PM IST

Time: 09:30 PM and 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

SLL vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sachithra Tharanga

Batsmen – BLCS Kumara, Neeraj- Tiwari, Roshan Siriwardana

All-rounders – Chamal Sadun (C), Iftekar Jaman (VC), Buddika Mahesh, Bilal Hussain

Bowlers – Ruwan Jayakodi, Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul

SLL vs NCT Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Lions: Chamal Sadun, Mahesh Gamage, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana©(wk), Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga

Nicosia Tigers CC: Abid Ali, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder(wk), Faysal Mia©, Sakhawat Hossain, Neeraj Tiwari, Shajjad Baddan

SLL vs NCT Squads

Sri Lanka Lions: Chamal Sadun, Mahesh Gamage, Ruwan Manawasingha, BLCS Kumara, Saman Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Buddika Mahesh, Nalin Pathirana©(wk), Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Sachithra Tharanga, Kasun Shanaka, Suresh Gedara, Nilan Gamage

Nicosia Tigers CC: Abid Ali, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder(wk), Faysal Mia©, Sakhawat Hossain, Neeraj Tiwari, Shajjad Baddan, Rashidul Hasan, Yasir Khan, Shakil

