SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC, 6th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SLL vs RYCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground:

Riyaan have played two matches thus far having won one and lost the other. Limassol have lost the only match they played on Day 1 and will be looking forward to opening their account today.

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week's action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Riyaan CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



SLL vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

Shoaib Ahmad (captain), Atta Ullah (vice-captain), Jeewan Lamsal, Chamal Sadun, Ram Jaishwal, Damith Priyantha, Suman Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Awais Liaqat, BLCS Kumara, Sibtal Hassnain

SLL vs RYCC Squads

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

Riyaan CC: Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah

