SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyaan CC, 20th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLL vs RYCC at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In what will be the final league match of the ongoing ECS T10 – Cyprus before the knockouts, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol will be up against Riyaan CC. Also Read - NCT vs SLL Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nicosia Tigers vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, 19th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 3:30 PM IST Saturday August 29

The last time these two teams met, it turned out to be a one-sided affair with Riyaan handing Limassol a 58-run thrashing. Also Read - CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC, 18th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 1:30 PM IST Saturday August 29

After five days of contest, Riyaan CC, with 10 points, took the top spot with five wins out of six matches. However, Cyprus, who also have the same record, are a rung below as Riyaan have a superior net run-rate. Languishing at the bottom are Nicosia XI Fighters who have lost seven out of eight matches while winning just one. Also Read - CEC vs NCT Dream11 Team Predictions, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia Tigers CC, 17th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground 11:30 AM IST Saturday August 29

Meanwhile, the cricket season continues non-stop in Europe with Cyprus hosting this week’s action starting August 24 in Limassol. Five teams are part of this event that include Riyaan Cricket Club, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL.

All matches are being played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Toss: The toss between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Riyaan CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground



SLL vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

S Hassnain (captain), C Sadun (vice-captain), W Wellege, A Ullah, S Ahmad, B Kumara, A Liaqat, A Ullah, M Gamage, R Jaishwal, D Priyantha

SLL vs RYCC Squads

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol: Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun

Riyaan CC: Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat

