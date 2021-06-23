Dream11 Team Prediction SLO vs SPN

SLO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Slovakia vs Spain, 9:30 AM, 23 June.

Spain have been disappointing so far and will aim to pick up their first win at the tournament. Meanwhile, Slovakia will look to upset the three-time winners and secure a place in the knockout stages. Spain are on third position with two points whereas Slovakia are placed at 2nd with three points.

Slovakia vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SLO vs SPN, Euro 2020, Slovakia Dream11 Team Player List, France Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Spain vs France, Online football Tips Slovakia vs Spain Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020.

TIME: 9:30 AM IST – June 23.

Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Spain.

SLO vs SPN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper : M. Durbavka

Defenders : A. Laporte, M. Skriniar, P. Torres

Midfielders : M. Hamslk, Koke, R. Mak, D. Olmo

Strikers : G. Moreno, O. Duda, A. Morata

Captain: G. Moreno, Vice-Captain: O. Duda

SLO vs SPN Probable Playing XIs

Slovakia

Martin Dúbravka; Peter Pekarík, Ľubomír Šatka, Milan Škriniar, Tomáš Hubočan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada; Lukáš Haraslín, Marek Hamšík, Róbert Mak; Ondrej Duda

Spain

Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno

