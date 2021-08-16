SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Predictions Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Reds vs SLC Greens Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLRE vs SLGR at Pallekele International Stadium: In match no. 5 of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 tournament, SLC Reds will take on SLC Greens at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday. The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 SLRE vs SLGR match will start at 2:30 PM IST – August 16. SLC Reds have lost both their matches in the competition against SLC Blues by 56 runs and 35 runs respectively. They need to resolve their batting issues if they want to do well in the upcoming games. On the other hand, SLC Greens are also searching for their maiden win in this tournament. Despite putting 180 runs on the board they couldn't defend the target and lost the match against SLC Blues by 5 wickets. Here is the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction, SLRE vs SLGR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SLRE vs SLGR Probable XIs Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SLC Reds vs SLC Greens, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Invitational T20.

TOSS: The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 toss between SLC Reds and SLC Greens will take place at 2 PM IST – August 16.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium.

SLRE vs SLGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Udara

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando (C), Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Ashan Priyanjan, Asela Gunaratne, Suminda Lakshan

Bowlers – Seekkuge Prasanna, Ishan Jayaratne, Akila Dananjaya (VC)

SLRE vs SLGR Probable Playing 11s

SLC Reds: Dinesh Chandimal (C/WK), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

SLC Greens: Ashan Priyanjan (C), Mahela Udawatte, Lahiru Udara (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

SLRE vs SLGR Squads

SLC Reds: Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal (C/wk), Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Muditha Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binru Fernando.

SLC Greens: Lahiru Udara (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Mahela Udawatte, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Sammu Ashan, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Gunasekara.

