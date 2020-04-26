Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FK Slutsk vs Belshina Bobruisk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's SLU vs BEL: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Garadskoi Stadion

SLU vs BEL My Dream11 Team

Boris Pankratov, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Rochey, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Evgeni, Kovel Skoblikov, Sergey Glebko (vice captain), Abdoul Gafar (captain)

SLU vs BEL Squads

FK Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov

Belshina Bobruisk: Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

