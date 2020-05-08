Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction FK Slutsk vs Energetik-BGU Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SLU vs ENG at Garadskoi Stadion: In the eighth round match of Belarus Premier League 2020, FK Slutsk will take on Energetik-BGU in an exciting encounter on Friday (May 8) at the City Stadium. FK Slutsk are in the middle of a great run to the Belarusian Premier League campaign and have emerged as one of the teams to beat in the competition. They are placed top of the league's point table, having won five games, with 16 points to their credit. They have lost and drawn once each. On the other hand, Energetik-BGU are currently occupying the fourth spot on the points table. They did start off their campaign with three wins on the bounce but it was soon followed up with three defeats. Nevertheless, they did get back to winning ways by beating Smolevichy 2-0. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between FK Slutsk and Energetik-BGU will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Garadskoi Stadion

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D. Sadovskiy

Defenders: A. Sokol, A. Shkurdyuk, D. Obrazov, V. Trubilo

Midfielders: A. Nosko, Y. Kozlov, A. Musahagian

Forwards: Abdoul Gafar, D. Bakic, J. Atemengue

SLU vs ENG Probale XIs

FK Slutsk: Denis Obrazov, Souleymane Koanda, Sergey Chebotaev, Umar Bala Mohammed, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Yuri Kozlov, Abdoul Gafar, B Pankratov, V Trubilo.

Energetik-BGU: Jasur Yakhshiboev, Daniil Miroshnikov, Junior Atemengue, David Tweh, Jeremy Mawatu, Artem Shkurdyuk, Dmitri Girs, Aik Musahagian, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Artur Lesko.

SLU vs ENG SQUADS

FK Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets, Boris Pankratov.

Energetik-BGU: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov.

