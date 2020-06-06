Dream11 Team Prediction

SLU vs TOR Belarus Premier League 2020 – Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For FK Slutsk vs Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino Today’s Match at Garadskoi Stadion June 6 Saturday 4:30 PM IST: Also Read - SMO vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's FC Smolevichy vs Gorodeja Vysshaya Football Match at Stadyen Haradski 9.30PM IST June 5

The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - MSK vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For FC Minsk vs FK Slutsk Today's Match at FC Minsk Stadium June 1 Monday 8:30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between FK Slutsk vs Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino will start at 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - ENG vs VIT Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Energetik-BGU Minsk vs Vitebsk Match at Gorodskoj Stadion 6.30PM IST

Venue: Garadskoi Stadion

My Dream11 Team

GK: I Branovets

DEF: S Koanda, D Yashin, V Ustinov

MID: U Mohammad Bala, Y Kozlov, G Ramos (C), L Veloso, N Kaplenko

ST: A Serdyuk, V Gorbachik (VC)

SQUADS

FK Slutsk: Ilya Branovets, Boris Pankratov, Vitali Trubilo, Soslan Takulov, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Souleymane Koanda, Denis Obrazov, Vladislav Sychev, Umar Muhammed-Bala, Sergiy Chebotaev, Roman Krivulkin, Yuri Kozlov, Igor Bobko, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Dramane Salou, Abdoul Gafar, Artem Serdyuk, Alan Koroev, Pavel Zuevich, Marat Buraev

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino: Aleksey Kozlov, Andrey Gorbunov, Rodion Syamuk, Vladimir Bushma, Dmitri Aliseyko, Dmitri Yashin, Ilya Dzhugir, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Stepanov, Vitali Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Andrey Khachaturyan, Artem Solovei, Denis Levitskiy, Gabriel Ramos, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Lipe Veloso, Mikhail Afanasjev, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Anton Bogdanov, Dmitri Antilevski, Dmytro Yusov, Kirill Leonovich, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLU Dream11 Team/ TOR Dream11 Team/ Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino Dream11 Team/ FK Slutsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.