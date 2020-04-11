Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Slutsk vs Vitebsk will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Stadyen Haradski, Slutsk

My Dream11 Team

Soroko, Koanda, Trubilo, Obrazov, Chebotaev, Semenov, Maranhao, Takulov, Volkov, Matveenko, Gafar

SLU vs VIT Probable Playing XIs

Slutsk: B Pankratov (GK), M Buraev, S Chebotaev, A Gafar, S Koanda, R Krivulkin, D Obrazov, D Salou, E Semenov, S Takulov, V Trubila

Vitebsk: A Soroko (GK), D Chalov, A Gurenko, M Kalenchuk, E Klopotskiy, A Matveenko, P Nazarenko, I Nicolaescu, A Skitov, S Volkov, Wanderson

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Serdyuk, E Klopotskiy

Vice-captain Options: S Takulov, S Volkov

Squads

Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko

Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov

