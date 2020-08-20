SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SLZ vs BAR at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: In the fifth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad, St Lucia Zouks will face Barbados Tridents. Zouks lost their opening match of the season to Jamaica Tallawahs by five wickets.

Batting first, Zouks were helped to a decent 158/7 thanks to a half-century from Roston Chase. Tallawahs overhauled the target thanks to Glenn Phillips (44 off 29) and Asif Ali (47* off 27) with seven deliveries to spare. On the other hand, Tridents started their campaign with six-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Batting first, Tridents struggled their way to 153/9 but kept their opponents to 147/5 to start on a winning note.

The CPL is being played exclusively in Trinidad, across two venues due to the coronavirus pandemic with no fans allowed inside the venues.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SLZ vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mark Deyal, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall

SLZ vs BAR Full Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (wk), Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (captain), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher, Rahkeem Cornwall

Barbados Tridents: Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jason Holder (captain)

