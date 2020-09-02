Dream11 Team Prediction

SLZ vs GUY CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3:00 AM IST September 3: Also Read - SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match at Port of Spain, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 26

St Lucia Zouks will lock horns with the third-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors in a mouthwatering encounter in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. Also Read - GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 11:45 PM IST August 23

While the Zouks have won five of their seven games and are placed fifth, the Warriors, on the other hand, have managed to win four out of their eight matches. Also Read - SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 20

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen’s Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SLZ vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Shimron Hetmyer (Captain), Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Scott Kuggeleijn

Likely XI

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Javelle Glen

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd

SQUADS

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ GUY Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more