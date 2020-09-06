Dream11 Hints & Prediction

SLZ vs JAM Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 11:45 PM IST September 6: Also Read - JAM vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad 11.45 PM IST September 5

In the last of the league games, St Lucia Zouks will lock-horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. SLZ is placed third in the points table, while BAR is on the fourth. Also Read - BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 3 AM IST September 4

The match is scheduled to begin at 11.45 PM (IST) on Sunday. Also Read - GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3.00 AM IST September 2

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen’s Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 11:15 PM (IST).

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SLZ vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (Captain), Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain), Andre Fletcher(w), Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Scott Kuggeleijn

Likely 11

St Lucia Zouks: Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Leniko Boucher, Daren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS

St Lucia Zouks: Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher(w), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Javelle Glenn

Jamaica Tallawahs: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Ramaal Lewis, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more