As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In the match no. 15 of the much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Lucia Zouks will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The Caribbean Premier League SLZ vs SKN match will begin at 7.30 PM IST – August 27 in India. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) reaches its halfway point and the competition gets tougher with every passing day. The Zouks have exceeded expectations so far with three wins ouf of four they had played. Riding on their all-rounders performances – Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase's heroics, the Zouks look on course for a top-four finish. On the other hand, the Patriots, despite possessing a fearsome batting unit, dwell at the bottom of the table with just one win out of four matches. However, they do have momentum on their side, which should come in handy against the Zouks. Both teams look evenly matched on paper and are in with a fighting chance. With two valuable points up for grabs.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (VC), Even Lewis, Ben Dunk, Mark Deyal

All-Rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nabi (C), Roston Chase

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Scott Kuggeleijn

SLZ vs SKN Probable Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks: Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Saad bin Zafar, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Dinesh Ramdin, Josh de Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Imran Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

SLZ vs SKN Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

