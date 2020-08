Dream11 Team Prediction

The Zouks will lock horns with the red-hot Trinbago Knight Riders – who have won all their three matches. The match will be exciting as it will be the clash between the table-toppers. The Zouks has won three in their four games. Both sides also have big names and that would make it exciting for the fans at home.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Port of Spain, Trinidad

SLZ vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Chemar Holder

Likely XI

St Lucia Zouks: Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Chemar Holder, Zahir Khan, and Kesrick Williams

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Khary Pierre, Dwayne Bravo, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, and Fawad Ahmed

SQUADS

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

