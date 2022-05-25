SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T10 2022

SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Smashers vs Patriots, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 8:30 AM IST May 26, Thursday.

Here is the Pondicherry T10 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction, SMA vs PAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SMA vs PAT Playing 11s Pondicherry T10 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Smashers vs Patriots, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pondicherry T10 2022.

TOSS – The Pondicherry T10 2022 T10 Series toss between Smashers vs Patriots will take place at 8:00 AM IST

Time – 8.30 AM IST



Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

SMA vs PAT My Dream 11 Team

M Mathavan, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, Mohit Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, Krishna Pandya, Akshay Jain S, Rishi Raut, Subramaniyan K, Avinash Badrinath

Captain: V Shashank Vice Captain: Mohit Mittan

SMA vs PAT Probable Playing XI

Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, P Sunil Kumar, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh

Patriots: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (c & wk), S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, Nitin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, K Ramesh, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N, Avinash Badrinath, E Nitheeshwar, Prasanna Hajare