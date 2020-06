Dream11 Team Hints

SMI vs PF ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Pakistanska Foreningen at Marsta Cricket Club at 9:30 PM IST Monday June 15:

Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stockholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC, and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Pakistanska Foreningen will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club



My Dream11 Team

WK: C Share Ali

BAT: I Din, P Sankhe, M Pawar

ALL: T Hussain, S Mahajan, K Jalali, R Dhage

BWL: M Bilal, S Ali Khan, N Pandya

SQUADS

Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI): Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar

Pakistanska Foreningen (PF): Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Mohammad Ali,Choudry Ali, Zubair Aslam, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Chaudhry

