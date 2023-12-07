‘Smile When…’ Gautam Gambhir Pens Cryptic Note After Involving In Ugly On-Field Fight With Sreesanth

Home

Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir uploaded his old photo with a smile on the social media platform X with a caption that states, "Smile when the world is all about attention."

Gautam Gambhir uploaded his old photo to his Twitter account. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cups winner Gautam Gambhir has uploaded a cryptic post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that states, “Smile when the world is all about attention.”

The incident happened when the two former India cricketers playing against each other got into a heated argument during the Legends League Eliminator game between the India Capitals and the Chris Gayle-led Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, December 6, at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The umpires had to intervene between the former Indian players as things got out of hand and control things. After the game, former pacer Sreesanth took to his social media handle and posted a clip where he revealed what exactly happened. He claimed Gambhir said ‘something very rude’ to him.

Emotions are always running high, when you were very passionate about your game. Sreesanth and Gambhir in an animated chat during the @llct20 Eliminator!#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/Qjz8LqC41l — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 6, 2023

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” the former India bowler said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36)

On Thursday morning, Gambhir took to the social media handle ‘X’ and shared a crypy note, which hints that he has played down the controversy that was stirred up by Sreesanth. Here is the post:

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

India Capitals held their nerve against Gujarat Giants in the eliminator to post a win and proceed to Qualifier 2 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2, where they will be up against the Manipal Tigers.

At the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Wednesday evening, the India Capitals, who are defending champions, scored a mammoth 223 for the loss of seven wickets, batting first. In response, the Gujarat Giants lost the same number of wickets but fell short by 12 runs.

Captain Gautam Gambhir led from the front to register the team’s highest individual score of 51 from 30 balls, with valuable contributions from almost every batter.

The Gujarat Giants looked ahead of the game till the 18th over of the chase, thanks to a dominating fourth wicket stand of 115 between Chris Gayle and Kevin O’Brien, but after both left in successive overs, the Indian Capitals managed to pull the game back.

Brief Scores:

India Capitals: 223-7 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 51 (30), Bharat Chipli 35 (16), Ben Dunk 30 (10), Rajat Bhatia 2-37)

Gujarat Giants: 211/7 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 84 (55), Kevin O’ Brien 57 (33), Ishwar Pandey 2-34, Rusty Theron 2-37)

Man of the Match: Isuru Udana.

