Dream11 Team Prediction FC Smolevichy vs BATE Borisov Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SMO vs BTE at Stadyen Haradski: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Belarus Premier League (BPL) 2020, BATE Borisov will host FC Smolevichi at Stadyen Haradski on Sunday (May 10). The Belarus Premier League match will start at 8.30 PM (IST). BATE Borisov are in the middle of a splendid run in the ongoing season so far. They are currently sitting on the fourth spot in the standings with four wins, two losses and a single draw in the seven matches they had played so far. BATE had a poor start to their campaign as they lost their first two fixtures. However, they managed to turn their fortunes since then. BATE have won four and played one draw game out of their last five matches.

Smolevichy-STI, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the league. With four losses and three draws under their belt, the visitors are yet to register their first win of the season. They are languishing at the second position from the bottom in the league standings. Smolevichy would hope to get something out of this game and would be content even with a draw. Meanwhile, it will be a perfect opportunity for the hosts' BATE to register a win and take a step further towards the top of the pile in the table. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between FC Smolevichy and BATE Borisov will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen Haradski

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Filtsov

Defenders- B Nastic, E Zhevnerov, A Filipovic, J Filipovic

Midfielders- P Nekhajchik (C), W Williamson, E Barsukov

Forwards- I Stasevich (VC), V Mukhamedov, M Skavysh

SMO vs BTE Probable XIs

FC Smolevichy: A Filtsov (GK); E Zhevnerov, I Rashchenya, A Makarov, M ALibekov, A Aleksandrovich; A Butarevich, A Dzhigero, E Barkusov, J Poe, V Mukhamedov. (5-3-2)

BATE Borisov: D Scherbitski (GK); B Nastic, Z Volkov, A Filipovic, J Filipovic; P Nekhajchik, W Willumsson, D Baga, E Yablonski, M Skavysh, I Stashevich. (4-4-2)

SMO vs BTE SQUADS

FC Smolevichy: E. Zhevnerov, A. Butarevich, A. Makarov, K. Kotov, I. Rashchenya, E. Barsukov, V. Mukhamedov, A. Filtsov, I. Veras, J. Poe, A. Vakulich, M. Alibekov, A. Bondarenko, A. Dzhigero, A. Turik, A. Gomelko, A. Aleksandrovich, S. Rusak.

BATE Borisov: E. Filipenko, P. Nekhajchik, B. Nastic, I. Stasevich, D. Baga, Z. Volkov, W. Willumsson, S. Dragun, D. Shcherbitskiy, A. Saroka, E. Yablonskiy, A. Filipovic, D. Bessmertny, A. Chichkan, M. Skavysh, B. Kopitovic, N. Milic, E. Berezkin, J. Filipovic, B. Dubajic, H. Moukam.

