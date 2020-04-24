Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League – Football Tips For Today's SMO vs DIN: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Smolevichi vs Dinamo Minsk will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Haradski Stadium, Barysaw

My Dream11 Team

Maksim Plotnikov, Karlo Bručic, Dominik Dinga, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Marko Pavlovski, Vladislav Klimovich, Aleksey Butarevich, Evgeni Baruskov, Evgeni Shikavka, Ivan Bakhar

SMO vs DIN Probable Playing XIs

Smolevichi: Artem Gomelko, Arseni Bondarenko, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Aleksey Butarevich, Anatoli Makarov, Konstantin Kotov, Evgeni Barsukov, Aleksey Vakulich, Jean Morel Poé, Vladislav Mukhamedo

Dinamo Minsk: Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Bručic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Evgeni Shikavka, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: V Mukhamedov, Y Shikavka

Vice-captain Options: A Turik, M Shvetsov

Squads

Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeychik, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Evgeni Shikavka, Marko Pavlovski, Dmytro Bilonog, Nikita Demchenko, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Edgar Olekhnovich, Dominik Dinga, Karlo Bručić, Artem Sukhotsky, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Miha Goropevšek, Igor Shitov, Mikhail Kozlov, Aleksandr Chizh, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok

Smolevichi: Artem Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik

