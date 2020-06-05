Dream11 Tips And Predictions

FC Smolevichy vs Gorodeja Vysshaya Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SMO vs GOR at Stadyen Haradski: In another exciting encounter of Belarus Premier League, FC Smolevichi will take on Gorodeya FC at the Ozyorny Stadium on Friday (June 5, 2020). The Belarus Premier League match will kick-start at 9.30 PM (IST). The home side has had a horrible run so far in the competition and are yet to register their first win of the season even after 10 games. They are in the relegation zone at the moment sitting at the 15th position with four draws and six losses in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Gorodeya Vysshaya have also not tasted much success and is occupying the 14th spot in the competition. They have registered three wins, three draws, and five losses in 11 games. However, they will see this game as a perfect opportunity to jump directly to the ninth position with a win over the hosts. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between FC Smolevichy and Gorodeja Vysshaya will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen Haradski

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- I Dovgyallo

Defenders- E Zhevnerov, A Poznyak, M Joskimovic

Midfielders- E Barsukov (VC), A Butarevich, K Kotov, D Yaskovich, A Sorokin

Forwards- J Poe, L Sajcic (C)

SMO vs GOR Probable XIs

FC Smolevichy: A. Gomelko (GK); E. Zhevnerov, M. Alibekov, A. Makarov, A. Vakulich, I. Vasilenok; K. Kotov, A. Butarevich, E. Barsukov; V. Mukhamedov, J. Poe.

Gorodeja Vysshaya: I. Dovgyallo (GK); M. Joksimovic, D. Baiduk, D. Ignatenko, K. Pavlyuchek, A. Poznyak; A. Sorokin, D. Yaskovich, S. Pushnyakov; L. Sajčić, S. Arkhipov.

SMO vs GOR SQUADS

FC Smolevichy: Nikita Lazovskiy, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Anatoli Makarov, Ivan Vasilenok, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Mutalip Alibekov, Arseni Bondarenko, Evgeni Barsukov, Andrey Alshanik, Stepan Makarov, Pavel Sadovskiy, Dmitri Shchegrikovich, Aleksandr Dzhigero, Aleksey Butarevich, Konstantin Kotov, Sergey Rusak, Ivan Veras, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Aleksey Turik, Jean-Morel Poe.

Gorodeja Vysshaya: Maxim Makarov, Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Ilya Baglai, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavlyuchek, Semen Shestilovski, Dmitri Baiduk, Mikhail Shibun, Artem Volovich, Denis Yaskovich, Yuri Volovik, Martin Artyukh, Stanislav Sazonovich, Sergey Usenya, Sergey Pushnyakov, Andrey Sorokin, Rostislav Shavel, Sergey Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev.

