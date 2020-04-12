SMO vs SHSO Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Smolevichi vs FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's SMO vs SHSO: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ozerny Stadium, Smolevichi

SMO vs SHSO My Dream11 Team

Aleksandr Filtsov, Sergey Matvejchik, Igor Burok, Sergey Politevich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Giorgi Diasamidze, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Serger Balanovich, Anatoli Makarov, Vladislav Mukhamedov (vice captain), Ivan Veras (captain)

SMO vs SHSO Squads

Smolevichi: Aleksey Turik, Yevgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Ivan Veras, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Alexander Dzhigero, Andrei Alshanik, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Anatoli Makarov, Pavel Sadovski, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Stepan Makarov, Terentiy Lutsevich, Mutalip Alibekov, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Ivan Vasilenok, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Nikita Lazovskiy, Matvey Kazharnovic

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic, Dzmitry Padstrelaw

