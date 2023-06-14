By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
TOSS – The toss between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings will take place at 2.45 PM IST.
Time – 3:15 PM IST
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team
Keepers: Arun Karthik, S Karthik-II
Batsmen: C Hari Nishant, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, D Sudhan
All-rounders: Washington Sundar (c), Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist
Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin (vc), Sandeep Warrier, NS Harish
SMP vs NRK: Probable Playing XIs
Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar (c), Swapnil Singh
Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, NS Harish, R Mithun, Sandeep Warrier, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, Arun Karthik
Squads:
Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Aaditya, Sudhan Kandepan, S Sri Abisek, PS Chandran, Ajay Krishna, V Gowtham, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar(C), Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin, Krish Jain, Balu Surya, Anton A Subikshan, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh, C Hari Nishanth, Gurjapneet Singh, D Rahul, P Saravanan
Nellai Royal Kings: G Ajitesh, L Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, KB Arun Karthik, Rithik Easwaran(C), Adithya Arun, A Aswin Crist, NS Harish, R Mithun, S Sandeep Warrier, R Sonu Yadav, Sj Arunkumar, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan, NS Rajagopal, P Sugendhran, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, M Poiyamozhi, J-Rohan
