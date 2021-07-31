SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Predictions TNPL T20 2021

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs NRK Today's SMP vs NRK at MA Chidambaram Stadium: In match no.17 of TNPL T20 2021, Nellai Royal Kings will take on Siechem Madurai Panthers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The TNPL T20 2021 SMP vs NRK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – July 31. Both sides are having a disastrous campaign, winning just one of their three games. The Madurai Panthers are in the seventh position in the points table, whereas the Nellai Royal Kings are behind them in the last position. The Panthers endured a 19-run defeat in their previous encounter against the Kovai Kings, while the Kings are coming off a three-wicket loss against Tiruppur Tamizhans. Here is the TNPL T20 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, SMP vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SMP vs NRK Probable XIs TNPL T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20 2021.

TOSS: The TNPL T20 2021 toss between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers will take place at 6 PM IST – July 31.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

SMP vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Baba Indrajith, Arun Karthik

Batsmen – Baba Aparajith (VC), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, NS Chaturvedi, B Anirudh Sita Ram

All-rounders – Jagadeesan Koushik (C), Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers – Ramalingan Rohit, Kiran Akash, Sharun Kumar

SMP vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas.

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith (C), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson.

SMP vs NRK Squads

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik(wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (C), J Kousik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, Ragupathy Silambarasan, L Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas, V Aditya, B Rocky, Praveen Kumar P.

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith (C), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murhty, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Rohith R, Veeramani T, Vivek R.

