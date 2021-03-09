Smriti Mandhana continued her rich vein of form as she smashed 80 off 64 balls to help India beat South Africa on Tuesday in the second ODI and level the five-match series in Lucknow. Her breathtaking innings were laced with 10 fours and three sixes. During her knock, she also created a new world record. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Prank While Taking COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of England Legends Game is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO

She became the first-ever cricketer to hit 10 consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket while chasing. She has scored 50+ runs in every ODI chase starting from 2018.

She edged New Zealand star Suzie Bates – who has none fifty-plus scores while chasing and held the previous record. Bates did it from a period spanning from 2015-2017. Mandhana's glorious run started in 2018 when she smashed 67 runs off 53 deliveries against Australia Woman in Vadodara.

After that, she has registered scores of 52, 86, 53*, 73*, 105, 90*, 63, 74, and 80*.

Mandhana is not new to records. She debuted as captain in international cricket and became the youngest captain for India in T20Is at the age of 22 years 229 days.

Meanwhile, India beat South Africa by nine wickets. The win will give them immense confidence with three ODIs to go. The team can now treat this as a three-match ODI series.

Jhulan Goswami – who picked up four wickets in the match – was awarded the player of the match award.