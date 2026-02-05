Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll star as RCB clinch second WPL title with six-wicket win over DC

Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll star as RCB clinch second WPL title with six-wicket win over DC

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll star as RCB clinch second WPL title with six-wicket win over DC (Source: IANS)

WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, who once again fell short on the biggest stage despite featuring in their fourth final on Thursday.

RCB skipper Mandhana was in a red-hot form, as she lead from the front with a brilliant 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll chipped in with crucial 79 runs off 54 deliveries. The duo stitched together a match-winning 165-run partnership for the second wicket.

Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 203 for 4

Earlier, Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 203 for 4, thanks to captain Jemimah Rodrigues explosive half-century and a quickfire knock from Chinelle Henry, who smashed 35 off just 15 deliveries.

Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30) provided strong starts after Delhi Capitals were sent in to bat, before captain Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the innings with a fluent 57 off 37 balls.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

RCB joined Mumbai Indians as the most successful franchise in WPL history

RCB easily chased the target, joining Mumbai Indians as the most successful franchise in WPL history. RCB faced an early setback as Grace Harris fell for 9, but captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll steadied the innings.

Mandhana and Voll dominated Delhi Capitals bowling

Mandhana and Voll dominated the bowling as RCB reached exactly 100 at the halfway stage, needing 104 runs from the final 10 overs. Mandhana soon brought up her half-century in just 23 balls, whilen Voll supported Mandhana from the other end. Although Voll’s dismissal to Minnu Mani briefly lifted DC’s hopes, RCB held their nerve to seal the win.

Earlier, RCB bowlers started tightly, with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare conceding just nine runs in the first three overs as Shafali Verma and Lee struggled to find momentum, but Lee changed gears in the fourth over, as she smashed two successive sixes to release the pressure.

With DC at 36 after five overs, Mandhana introduced Arundhati Reddy, and although Shafali Verma struck two boundaries, Reddy responded by dismissing her with a sharp short ball, well taken by Ghosh behind the stumps. Wolvaardt then played a few elegant strokes, while Lee attacked Shreyanka Patil with two fours and a six to lift DC to 72 for 1 in seven overs.

The dangerous Lee was eventually dismissed as she got caught by Grace Harris off Nadine de Klerk’s ball. Rodrigues then joined Wolvaardt, and the pair added a valuable 76-run partnership, finding gaps consistently to keep the pressure on RCB.

RCB clinched their second WPL title

However, in a repeat of the 2024 final, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru who once again emerged victorious on the big stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.