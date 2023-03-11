Home

Smriti Mandhana Gets Ellyse Perry Backing After RCB’s Fourth Loss In WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana, who was bought for Rs 3.4 crore in WPL 2023 auction managed just 35, 23, 18 and 4 so far in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. (Image: Twitter)

RCB WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry has come in support of skipper Smriti Mandhana and said its a matter of time the India vice-captain will find her feet in the tournament and come out better.

Mandhana, who was the most expensive by in the WPL auction for Rs 3.4 crore, managed just 35, 23, 18 and 4 as RCB suffered four straight losses in the tournament so far. Perry, the six-time T20 World Cup winner, hoped Mandhana would overcome this phase soon.

“It’s a ginormous task to come into a brand new competition and play with a group of players that she has never played with before and try and make that all gel in a matter of a couple of days since she joined the group,” the 32-year-old said.

“I think she’s a great captain too. She just needs a chance to find her feet in the tournament and she will no doubt. But the bigger picture (is), it’s just going to mean we are going to see an even better version of Smriti after this.

“There’s so much that she has learned from this competition already, both as a captain and as a batter, to make her even better in the future. She’s only a youngster right,” added Perry, who is the only the cricketer to have played in cricket and football World Cups.

Mandhana, on the other hand, has taken all the blame on her for RCB’s poor show so far. “In the last four games, it’s been happening. We start well and then lose a cluster of wickets. I take the blame as well,” Smriti said after their game against UP Warriorz.

“Need to get runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. Overs 7-15 we spoke about getting 7-8 per over. We’re trying to get a balanced team. Let’s see how it goes.” RCB will next face Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

