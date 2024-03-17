Home

Smriti Mandhana Gets Emotional After RCB Beat DC in WPL Final | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana got emotional after her franchise lifted the Womens Premier League 2024 title beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is RCB’s first-ever T20 title across both WPL and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mandhana whom scored 31 runs in the final was seen in teary eyes after her team slammed the winning boundary. The clip of RCB skipper is going viral on social sphere here is the video.

THE EMOTIONS ARE WINNING THE TROPHY. 🏆 – RCB HAVE SCRIPTED HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/u7gOJ2Geqq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2024

Spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore win the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 title.

The long-used phrase of ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’, which translates to ‘this year the cup is ours’, and the ridicule around it came to an end as a far-fetched dream finally became a reality for RCB in winning their first-ever WPL title and become just the second winners in the history of the competition. Shreyanka was the hero with the ball, taking 4-12 and becoming the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, while Sophie’s triple strike and Asha’s two scalps ensured DC were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs, after being 64/0 at one point. In the chase, Ellyse, who is the leading run-getter in the competition, stayed till the end to complete the chase in 19.3 overs.

With IANS Inputs

