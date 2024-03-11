  • Home
  • Smriti Mandhana Gets Teary-Eyed, Consoles Richa Ghosh After Heartbreaking Loss vs DC-W in WPL 2024 Game | WATCH

Following the loss, Richa looked distraught and heartbroken and that is when captain Smriti Mandhana was seen consoling her teammate.

Published: March 11, 2024 7:36 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Delhi: It was high-voltage drama at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday when the Royal Challengers Bangalore eves took on their Delhi Capitals counterparts. The game went right down to the wire before the Capitals held onto their nerves to clinch a win from the jaws of defeat, miraculously. The Capitals won the game by a run and that broke the hearts of the Royal Challengers. Richa Ghosh’s brilliant 51 off 29 balls went in vain as she was gutted. Following the loss, Richa looked distraught and heartbroken and that is when captain Smriti Mandhana was seen consoling her teammate.

