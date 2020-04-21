In a bid to keep themselves in high spirits, Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues got together and jammed to an iconic Bollywood number. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 2156; Govt Increases Containment Zones to 87 | Top Developments

Opening batter Mandhana took to Instagram and shared the clip featuring Rodrigues on Tuesday. The two cricketers were attempting to play the background score of 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon', which is from the film 'Yes Boss' featuring Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Mandhana captioned her post as "Apart from irritating each other this is what we do in our free time."

With no entertainment amid the lockdown, this video would be a treat for the cricket fans staying indoors.

Last week, during a Q&A session on Twitter, Mandhana named Hrithik Roshan as his favourite actor and also listed the qualities she is looking for in her partner.

In a recent interview, Mandhana also admitted that she loves troubling her brother and helps her mother while cooking apart from washing the utensils.

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We love playing cards. I help my mother with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine. However, my favourite pass time is to trouble my brother,” the Maharashtra-born said.