Smriti Mandhana Likely To Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore In Inaugural Women’s Premier League

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crores during WPL auction in Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana is currently playing for India at Women's T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Royal Challengere Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson hinted at Smriti Mandhana to be chosen as the captain of the franchise in the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The star Mumbai batter stole the show during the auction in Mumbai on Monday when RCB pipped Mumbai Indians and shelled out a whopping Rs 3.40 crore for the Indian vice-captain.

“Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she’ll be the captain),” Hesson said during the press interaction in one of the breaks on the auction day.

Besides, Mandhana, RCB also bought star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.70 crore), New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh) and young Richa Ghosh (Rs 1.90 crore). “Everyone knows Mandhana and (Australia’s Elysse) Perry — Rs 1.7 crore); we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get.

“We’re very happy to get such quality players. It’s a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and (Sophie) Devine (Rs 50 lakh),” added Hesson. Mandhana, who watched the auction with her team cheering each bid, was ecstatic.

“We have been watching auction of men’s (players). It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting. RCB’s legacy is big, they have built a big fan-base. Hope we both can together build a big team,” Mandhana said.

