India ace batswoman Smriti Mandhana has lost her number one status after being toppled by New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite in the batting chart of the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Tuesday. Mandhana, who has 755 points, slipped to the number two spot after she missed India’s recently concluded ODI series against South Africa due to an injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a fracture in her right toe after being struck by a ball during a net session before the start of the ODI series against South Africa. Among others batters, skipper Mithali Raj moved down to the seventh spot while her Harmanpreet Kaur rose in the rankings to the occupy the 17th place.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp has moved up six positions to No.2 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for all-rounders. India’s Shikha Pandey makes it to the top 10! Full rankings: https://t.co/mNfBWKrKDL pic.twitter.com/oX54VNoPmM — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2019



In the bowlers’ rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav moved down to be placed sixth, eighth and ninth respectively.

Among the all-rounders, Deepti Sharma has moved down to the third place while Shikha Pandey broke into the top 10.

The Indian Women recently registered a thumping win in the just-concluded ODI series against South Africa. The hosts whitewashed the Proteas 3-0 in the ODI rubber played in Vadodara.

After winning the first two ODIs convincingly, the Indian team was in a spot of bother in the final game versus South Africa. However, India’s spin trio of Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad scripted a remarkable turnaround for the home side as they defended the 146-run target in a thrilling clash.