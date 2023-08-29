Home

Smriti Mandhana Opts Out of BBL to Focus on Domestic Season – REPORT

This is a bold move by Smriti Mandhana considering most players opt for foriegn leagues over domestic games.

Smriti Mandhana during her stint in Women’s Hundred (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: India opener Smriti Mandhana is arguably one of the finest white-ball cricketers in the circuit. Thanks to her range of shots and bold approach, she is part of a number of foriegn franchises. After featuring for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League, Smriti was also part of the inaugural season of the Women’s Hundred. In the Hundred, Smriti plays for Southern Braves and she is one of the most important batters for the side. Not long ago, Smriti’s Southern Braves also won the first-ever Hundred title after getting the better of Northern Superchargers Women. In the summit clash, all Smriti could score was four – but she emerged as the top run-getter of the season.

Mandhana amassed a total of 238 runs in nine games, which comprised of two half-centuries. Following the team’s victory, Mandhana had the honor of posing with the coveted trophy.

