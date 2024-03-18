Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhana Posing With Rumoured Boyfriend Palash Muchhal After RCB Win WPL 2024 Sparks Speculation; PIC Goes VIRAL

Smriti Mandhana Posing With Rumoured Boyfriend Palash Muchhal After RCB Win WPL 2024 Sparks Speculation; PIC Goes VIRAL

Smriti's rumoured boyfriend Palash Muchhal was also present at the Arun Jaitley stadium on the finale night. And after RCB won the title, Smriti posed with Palash and that has sparked speculations.

Smriti with Palash

Delhi: Smriti Mandhana and her eves came good on the biggest night on Sunday as they beat their Delhi Capitals counterparts by eight wickets to clinch the Women’s Premier League crown. It was well-deserved as the RCB eves outplayed their Capitals counterparts in all three departments. While the spotlight was on the RCB captain, there was another person who stole a little bit of the limelight from her. Smriti’s rumoured boyfriend Palash Muchhal was also present at the Arun Jaitley stadium on the finale night. And after RCB won the title, Smriti posed with Palash and that has sparked speculations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.