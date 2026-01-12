Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhanas RCB Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match no 5 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 in India online and on TV channel

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match no 5 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 in India online and on TV channel

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 LIVE: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to continue their winning run as they take on Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz in their second match of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB Women team will take on UP Warriorz in match No 5 of WPL 2026 season on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

WPL 2024 winner Royal Challengers Bengaluru have go off to a flying start with their three-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 opener last week. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB will now look to continue their winning run as they take on UP Warriorz in match no. 5 of the WPL 2026 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Meg Lanning’s UP Warriorz put up a brave fight in their opening match against Gujarat Giants last weekend but their effort fell short by 10 runs as they failed to chase down massive 208-run target on Saturday. Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield led the Warriorz massive chase with a brilliant 78 off 40 balls with five sixes and 8 fours while Indian all-rounder Asha Sobhana chipped in with 27 off 10 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours.

For RCB, South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk was the star of the show, first claiming 4/26 with the ball and then scoring an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls with 2 sixes and 7 fours as Smriti Mandhana’s side stunned Mumbai Indians.

The Warriorz will bank on the experience of Indian pacer Shikha Pandey, as she has dismissed RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana five times in 42 deliveries. Meanwhile, the new Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning needs only 18 more runs to complete 1000 runs in her WPL career.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

: Preview, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Game Day. Grace Harris and Lauren Bell talk about our squad’s strengths, and how we stack up against a strong UP Warriorz line up. Watch how the girls have prepped for our 2nd clash of Tata WPL 2026. #PlayBold… pic.twitter.com/WgaTzn7Jdm — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) January 12, 2026

Here are all the details about RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5…

When is RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 going to take place?

The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 will take place on Monday, January 12.

Where is RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 going to take place?

The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 start?

The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 on TV in India?

The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 in India?

The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2026 match no 5 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.