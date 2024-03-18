Home

Smriti Mandhana REACTS on Video Call Conversation With Virat Kohli After RCB Win WPL 2024

Admitting that she could hear nothing because of the loud noise at the stadium, Smriti said Kohli was 'really happy'.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Smriti Mandhana & Co. On Video Call After RCB's WPL Trophy | See Photo

Delhi: Smriti Mandhana and her eves were over the moon after the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat their Delhi Capitals counterparts on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium to clinch their maiden WPL title. Following the win, the celebrations peaked as former RCB captain Virat Kohli video called. Smriti spoke to Kohli over a video call and that grabbed the spotlight. But what was the conversation that took place? With the video of the call now going viral, Smriti has reacted on it. Admitting that she could hear nothing because of the loud noise at the stadium, Smriti said Kohli was ‘really happy’.

Smriti Mandhana said – “I didn’t hear anything what Virat Kohli bhaiya saying because crowds to loud. He looks really really happy with brought smile. He’s part of this franchise in last 16-17 years so I could see that happiness on his face”.

Kohli said: “Smriti, this year RCB will become only team to win both WPL and IPL in the same year”.

Meanwhile, Kohli left for Bangalore last night and would be joining the celebrations with the eves today. His presence would motivate the eves further. For Kohli, he would be joining the RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of the IPL season. The RCB side are yet to win an IPL, and this year Kohli and Co. would like to change it and create history.

Eyes would be on Kohli as there is a T20 World Cup coming up and there are question marks over his spot in the side. RCB play the season opener on March 22 against the Super Kings and that is expected to be a cracker.

