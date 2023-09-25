Home

Smriti Mandhana Recalls Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo 2020 Moment After India Women Clinch Asian Games Gold – WATCH

With this, the Indian women's team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing.

Smriti Mandhana Gets Emotional After India's Asian Games 2023 Cricket Gold - WATCH VIDEO

Hangzhou: India star batter Smriti Mandhana opened up after India won the gold medal in the ongoing Asian Game 2023 in ZJUT Cricket Field. Hangzhou, Zhejiang. India beat the Sri Lanka women’s cricket team by 19 runs to clinch the medal on Monday.

Mandhana played a brilliant knock of 46 runs which helped India to reach 116 in 20 overs. Mandhana revealed that she got emotional during the national anthem.

The video of Smriti Mandhana where she was emotional went viral on social sphere after India’s vidtory and here is the video:

#WATCH | Hangzhou, China | Smriti Mandhana, a member of the Gold-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team at the Asian Games says, “This is very special. We have seen this on TV. When Neeraj Chopra won the Gold, I had a match…The manner in which National Anthem was played and… pic.twitter.com/wNCxFbo1X3 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

“I had tears in my eyes when the national flag went up during the national anthem – this is very special, we have seen when Neeraj Chopra won the Gold, so happy to contribute the country with the medal”Mandhana told ANI.

Earlier, The Indian women’s team elected to bat first. Sugandika Kumari gave a big jolt to the Women in Blue, dismissing Shafali Varma for just nine runs. India was 16/1 in 3.4 overs.

After this, opener Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt the innings. On what seemed like a tricky, slow surface, they both tested the patience of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

At the end of the powerplay, India was 35/1 in six overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 59/1 with Mandhana 27*, and Rodrigues 22* unbeaten at the crease.

Inoka Ranaweera gave SL the much-needed breakthrough, getting rid of Smriti for 46 off 45 balls with four boundaries and a six. India was 89/2 in 14.5 overs and the 73-run stand between Mandhana-Rodrigues was over.

In the chase of 117 runs, Sri Lanka was troubled by medium-pacer Titas Sandhu, who dismissed the top order consisting of skipper Chamari Athapaththu (12), Anushka Sanjeewani (1) and Vishmi Gunaratne (0), reducing SL to 14/3 in 4.2 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, SL was 28/3.

Titas was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/6 in four overs. Gayakwad took 2/20 in three overs. Vastrakar, Deepti and Vaidya got one wicket each.

Sri Lanka had to settle for a silver medal.

On the other hand, Bangladesh chased down a target of 65 runs set by Pakistan to capture the bronze medal.

