Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Smriti Mandhana to Beth Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final

Smriti Mandhana to Beth Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final

India will face Australia in the Semi-Final 1 of ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Here are the players to look out ahead of Semifinal clash.

Published: February 22, 2023 3:44 PM IST

By Driti Atri | Edited by Driti Atri

Women T20 World Cup Semi Final, Women T20 World Cup Semi Final News, Women T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates, Women T20 World Cup Semi Final Players To Watch Out. Women T20 World Cup Semi Final By Driti Atri, India vs australia, India vs australia updates, India vs australia news, India vs australia score, India vs australia live score, India vs australia update, women's world cup India vs australia, women's world cup news, women's world cup updates, women's world cup venue, women's world cup score, women's world cup live score, women's world cup match, women's world cup point table, women's world cup full report, Smriti Mandhana in women's world cup, Smriti Mandhana updates, Smriti Mandhana news, Smriti Mandhana score in women's world cup, Renuka Thakur, Renuka Thakur in women's world cup, Renuka Thakur score in women's world cup, Richa Ghosh, Richa Ghosh in women's world cup, Richa Ghosh score in women's world cup, Beth Mooney, Beth Mooney news,Beth Mooney update women's world cup, Tahila McGrath, Tahila McGrath news,Tahila McGrath updates, Tahila McGrath, Women T20 World Cup Semi Final Updates, Women T20 World Cup Semi Final
Mandhana to Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women's T20 WC S/F

New Delhi: The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played between India and Australia. These two teams faced each other during the final of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup as well. India and Australia have faced each other in many high profile matches and the upcoming one is also expected to be a cracker of the game.

Also Read:

Here are 5 players to watch out for: 

You may like to read

Smriti Mandhana: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87 and helped India enter into World Cup semi finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a five-run win against Ireland. The left-handed batsman may take advantage of the opening six over and put the opposing team under a lot of pressure. Mandhana has featured in 77 ODIs and aggregated 3073 runs at an average of 43.28.

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur wrote her name in the history books of Indian cricket with a stunning five-wicket haul against England. Renuka is the first Indian pacer and second Indian ever to take a five-wicket haul in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been on fire in India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. She has played three unbeaten knocks in the first three matches and has been one of India’s most valuable player in the ongoing tournament. She’s capable of playing an attacking innings and that’s why she’ll a big threat to Southern Stars

Beth Mooney: Left-handed opener Beth Mooney shapes as a key component to Australia’s T20 World Cup defence. She ended up scoring the most runs with 259 from 6 games and 3 half-centuries in ICC Women’s World Cup 2020. Mooney has played in 57 ODIs and amassed 1941 runs at a fantastic average of 52.45.

Tahila McGrath: Tahila McGrath has been one of the best performers in world cricket at present times. She’s capable of winning matches both with bat and ball in her hand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 3:44 PM IST

More Stories