Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhana to Beth Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final

Smriti Mandhana to Beth Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi Final

India will face Australia in the Semi-Final 1 of ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Here are the players to look out ahead of Semifinal clash.

Mandhana to Mooney: 5 Players To Watch Out For IND vs AUS Women's T20 WC S/F

New Delhi: The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played between India and Australia. These two teams faced each other during the final of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup as well. India and Australia have faced each other in many high profile matches and the upcoming one is also expected to be a cracker of the game.

Here are 5 players to watch out for:

You may like to read

Smriti Mandhana: Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87 and helped India enter into World Cup semi finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a five-run win against Ireland. The left-handed batsman may take advantage of the opening six over and put the opposing team under a lot of pressure. Mandhana has featured in 77 ODIs and aggregated 3073 runs at an average of 43.28.

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur wrote her name in the history books of Indian cricket with a stunning five-wicket haul against England. Renuka is the first Indian pacer and second Indian ever to take a five-wicket haul in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been on fire in India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. She has played three unbeaten knocks in the first three matches and has been one of India’s most valuable player in the ongoing tournament. She’s capable of playing an attacking innings and that’s why she’ll a big threat to Southern Stars

Beth Mooney: Left-handed opener Beth Mooney shapes as a key component to Australia’s T20 World Cup defence. She ended up scoring the most runs with 259 from 6 games and 3 half-centuries in ICC Women’s World Cup 2020. Mooney has played in 57 ODIs and amassed 1941 runs at a fantastic average of 52.45.

Tahila McGrath: Tahila McGrath has been one of the best performers in world cricket at present times. She’s capable of winning matches both with bat and ball in her hand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.