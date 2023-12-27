Home

Sports

Smriti Mandhana REVEALS Qualities She Likes in a Man on KBC, Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Smriti Mandhana REVEALS Qualities She Likes in a Man on KBC, Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

A fan asked her about the qualities she likes in a man. To that, Smriti seemed to be caught unawares.

Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai: After her heroics against Australia in a one-off Test match, Smriti Mandhana was on a popular TV show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, along with cricketer Ishan Kishan. During the show, a fan question, which was pretty much out-of-the-box, stumped the left-handed opener. A fan asked her about the qualities she likes in a man. To that, Smriti seemed to be caught unawares. Yet, she went to pose a reply.

Trending Now

“I did not expect such a question. Accha ladka ho that is very important. He should be caring and understand my sport. That is two major qualities that he should have. Because as a girl I will not be able to give him that much time. That thing he should understand and he should care about. These are the things which are top priority. These are the qualities which I will look in a man,” Smriti replied.

You may like to read

Bolo na k phool jaisa ladka mil gaya hai!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/L7vUyqDazJ — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, India will face Australia in three ODIs on December 28, December 30 and January 2. All matches will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The three T20I games will be played in Navi Mumbai on January 5, 7 and 9.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja and Minnu Mani.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.