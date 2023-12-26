Home

Smriti Mandhana Reveals Reason Behind Choosing Cricket As Profession – Check Deets

New Delhi: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana revealed the reason why he chose cricket as her profession the cricketers revealed that her father wanted one of his kids to represent India.

Mandhana was the part of Indian Test cricket team that recently featured against Australia in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Mandhana slammed 74 & 38* runs that helped India to win the match by eight wickets.

During her recent interaction in KBC, she revealed the reason of choosing cricket as a sport

“My father didn’t get permission to pursue cricket as a profession. So he wanted one of his kid to represent India. I’ve listened about cricket since my childhood, maybe since when I was in my mother’s womb” siad Mandhana in KBC.

Earlier, Mandhana also opened up on India’s historic victory against Australia, she reckoned that the partnership helped India to beat visitors.

“It wasn’t that tough. When we saw the wicket before the match, we thought it was going to be a rank-turner on day three and four. But if you applied yourself, showed patience and waited for loose balls, batting wasn’t that hard. Credit to all the batters. In the first innings, the way Deepti and Pooja got us back in the game, I think that was the partnership for me that won us the game. (Gameplan for the second innings) I told Shafali that we’ll just bat the way we batted in the first innings. Just watch the ball and play, nothing too fancy, nothing too defensive. Just react to the ball because we both bat the best when we just react to the ball. So that was the only message we had. She was unfortunate, but she started off beautifully with that cover drive” said Mandhana after India’s Test victory.

