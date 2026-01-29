Home

Smriti Mandhanas Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match no 18 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 in India online and on TV channel

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 LIVE: Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to snap their losing run against bottom-placed UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB will take on UP Warriorz in match No. 18 of WPL 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to end their two-match losing streak when they take on last-placed UP Warriorz in match No. 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Thursday. Since the WPL 2026 moved to Vadodara, Smriti Mandhana’s RCB are yet to win a match after booking their berth in the Playoffs with five successive wins to start off the season.

They were bowled out for their lowest score in the tournament by Delhi Capitals and then slumped to 35 for 5 chasing 200 to win against Mumbai Indians in their last match before Richa Ghosh’s blazing 90 reduced the margin of defeat to 15 runs. Meg Lannings’s UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table with only 2 wins in their 6 matches so far.

However, a win over RCB on Thursday night will firmly throw them in the mix to reach the Playoffs stage. The Warriorz will miss the services of prolific Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and replaced by Amy Jones. It will be interesting to see if the Warriorz will replace Kiran Navgire at the top with G. Trisha since she is averaging a woeful 2.66 from six matches this season.

In the last match between the two sides in the WPL 2026 season, RCB hammered the Warriorz by nine wicket, easily chasing down 144 to win.

One looking to seal a spot in the final ✅

The other in a must-win race ❤️ or – Who are you backing tonight? #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | @RCBTweets | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/PJECR3pDkT — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 29, 2026

Here are all the details about RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18…

When is RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 going to take place?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 will take place on Thursday, January 29.

Where is RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 going to take place?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 start?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 on TV in India?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 in India?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match no 18 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire/G Trisha, Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

