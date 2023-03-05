Home

Smriti Mandhana Shuts Comparison With Virat Kohli Ahead of WPL 2023 Game Between RCB-W vs DC-W

WPL 2023: Ahead of the game, Smriti Mandhana shut comparison with Virat Kohli at the pre-match presser claiming the latter has achieved a lot.

Mumbai: After a starry opening night in the inaugural Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil stadium, eyes would be at the Brabourne stadium during the opening game on Sunday where a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Delhi Capitals. But among all the RCB stars, it will be the captain Smriti Mandhana, who will have the spotlight on her. Ahead of the game, she shut comparison with Virat Kohli at the pre-match presser claiming the latter has achieved a lot.

“I don’t like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I’m nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that,” Mandhana told reporters.

“Well yeah, definitely a big moment for I think all of us including all the overseas (players) as well because it is first ever WPL match. We have been part of teams where we have played in pressure situations. One thing we always tell and that is the one thing that we have to go and enjoy and have each other’s back,” Mandhana said ahead of RCB’s match against DC at WPL 2023.

RCB Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk/Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur, Komal Zanzad

DC Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Jasia Akhtar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

