Smriti Mandhana To Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore In Inaugural Women’s Premier League

The announcement was made by RCB men's captain Faf du Plessis and former skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday.

Smriti Mandhana is currently playing in Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in inaugural Women’s Premier League. The announcement was made on the franchise’s social media handles by men’s current skipper Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB’s captain for the Women’s Premier League – Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold #WPL2023 #CaptainSmriti @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023

Mandhana became the costliest player in WPL auction when he was snapped for Rs 3.4 crore in the auction.

“Leading RCB over last 10 years has been a very memorable and enjoyable phase of my career. A captain is someone who creates a culture and carried the legacy forward by earning the respect of everyone around. Faf did an exceptional job last year and I enjoyed playing under him,” said Kohli.

“Now it’s time for another Number 18 to leada RCB team. We are talking about Smriti Mandhana, who will be leading the RCB team in Women’s Premier League,” he added. Du Plessis was confident Mandhana would do good in the inaugural season.

“I am very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB,” said du Plessis. Mandhana promised to give 100 per cent. ” I promise to give my 100 percent to lead RCB to success in WPL,” she said.

