New Delhi: Indian women’s wicket team’s opening bat Smriti Mandhana turned 26 on Monday and wishes poured in for her from her fans.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya Emulates Yuvraj Singh; Becomes 2nd All-Rounder to Score 50 and Pick 4 Wickets Against England in ODIs
Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday and wishes poured in from her India teammates, other cricketers and sportspersons at large. Mandhana made her ODI and T20I debuts in 2013 against Bangladesh. She played her first Test a year later, in 2014 against England. On the occasion of her birthday, Mandhana received several wishes from former and senior cricketers as well as cricket fans. Also Read - Babar Azam Clarifies His Tweet On Virat Kohli, Makes A Big Statement
Also Read - IND vs ENG: Micheal Vaughan Lavishes Praise On Babar Azam For His Support To Virat Kohli
Beside India, Mandhana has also represented Brisbane Heat Women, an Australian Twenty20 cricket team that plays in the Women’s Big Bash League.