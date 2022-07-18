New Delhi: Indian women’s wicket team’s opening bat Smriti Mandhana turned 26 on Monday and wishes poured in for her from her fans.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya Emulates Yuvraj Singh; Becomes 2nd All-Rounder to Score 50 and Pick 4 Wickets Against England in ODIs

Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday and wishes poured in from her India teammates, other cricketers and sportspersons at large. Mandhana made her ODI and T20I debuts in 2013 against Bangladesh. She played her first Test a year later, in 2014 against England. On the occasion of her birthday, Mandhana received several wishes from former and senior cricketers as well as cricket fans. Also Read - Babar Azam Clarifies His Tweet On Virat Kohli, Makes A Big Statement

1⃣6⃣5⃣ international matches 👍

5⃣2⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs 👌 Here’s wishing @mandhana_smriti – one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia‘s ODI & T20I vice-captain – a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/VSTSXT1Qp6 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2022

Also Read - IND vs ENG: Micheal Vaughan Lavishes Praise On Babar Azam For His Support To Virat Kohli

Happy birthday to smriti mandhana madam ❤ best player 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4Ko3xbzj99 — Priyanka Patil (@Priyank73964952) July 18, 2022

Happy Birthday, @smriti_mandhana score many runs in the coming year and also take our Indian team to the podium finish.

Keep smiling like you always do 😊😊inspiration for many youngsters, keep shining and rising 💥#happybirthday #smritimandhana #indvseng #cwg2022 #coverdrive pic.twitter.com/AitbAdmyXD — prakash jha (@prakash08075298) July 18, 2022

Happiest birthday to the strongest girl I know 🥳🤍 @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/eAa9yeiKoI — Palash Muchhal (@Palash_Muchhal) July 18, 2022

The first 🇮🇳 to win the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award twice! 😍 Here’s wishing more records & accolades to come @mandhana_smriti’s way on her special day. 🥳 #HBDSmritiMandhana #HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/BGwT98kArt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 17, 2022

#SmritiMandhana A national heartthrob and one of the finest in the business. Wish you a happy birthday… — Ankit Banerjee (@AnkitBSports) July 18, 2022

Beside India, Mandhana has also represented Brisbane Heat Women, an Australian Twenty20 cricket team that plays in the Women’s Big Bash League.