Queensland: Smriti Mandhana was in sublime touch as she brought up her maiden Test century on Friday against Australia Women in the Pink-ball Test at Queensland. From the start, she looked solid taking full toll of anything slightly in her range. She peppered the off-side and gave the Australian bowlers lots to think about. Mandhana was finally dismissed for 127 off 216 balls. Her innings featured 22 fours and a six.Also Read - International Travel Certificates to Mention Date of Birth of Fully Vaccinated People Flying Abroad | Here's How to Download

Thanks to her century, Mandhana won praise from all quarters. Also Read - What is an Eating Disorder? Effects And How To Cope With Eating Disorders Like Anorexia, Bulimia and Binge Eating; EXPLAINED

Here is how Twitterverse hailed the India opener: Also Read - Manchester United Teammate, Lee Grant Shares How Cristiano Ronaldo Influenced Everyone With Healthy Food Choices

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG 🥳😊 #PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

A test hundred on Australian soil from @mandhana_smriti. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/u7tgfJSWVp — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 1, 2021

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Well that is superb, Smriti Mandhana. I remember seeing her for the first time in the 2014 Test against England at Wormsley and being blown away by how good she looked. She now looks even better and has a Test century to her name. Bravo! #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 1, 2021

A 💯 is always special in cricket. A firstTest hundred even more. And when it comes in Australia as your country’s first in the historic #PinkBallTest , words can’t do justice @mandhana_smriti 🎉 so proud of #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/qfkLNeTeAw — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 1, 2021

Oh My Girl !

You Beauty SMRITI MANDHANA.

First maiden Ton 💯 for the Queen in pink ball Test ♥️ way to anchor more , Consistency continues with Royalty, take my love 👑 Congrats..!#IndWvAusW pic.twitter.com/VrtFca9hau — Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) October 1, 2021

At stumps on Day 1, Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80*, gave fans an insight into her Pink-ball preparations.

“We just had two sessions with pink ball. I was coming from the Hundred (in England) so I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match, so that I can just look at the ball and understand,” said the 25-year-old.