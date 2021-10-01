Queensland: Smriti Mandhana was in sublime touch as she brought up her maiden Test century on Friday against Australia Women in the Pink-ball Test at Queensland. From the start, she looked solid taking full toll of anything slightly in her range. She peppered the off-side and gave the Australian bowlers lots to think about. Mandhana was finally dismissed for 127 off 216 balls. Her innings featured 22 fours and a six.Also Read - International Travel Certificates to Mention Date of Birth of Fully Vaccinated People Flying Abroad | Here's How to Download
At stumps on Day 1, Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80*, gave fans an insight into her Pink-ball preparations.
“We just had two sessions with pink ball. I was coming from the Hundred (in England) so I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match, so that I can just look at the ball and understand,” said the 25-year-old.