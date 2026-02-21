Home

Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 82 POWERS India to 17-run win, seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia

Women in Blue sealed a 2-1 Women's T20I series win over Australia with a 17-run victory in the decider, led by Smriti Mandhana’'s match-winning knock and a strong bowling effort.

India’s women’s team delivered an impressive all-round performance to secure 17-runs win over Australia in the decisive third T20I at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, clinching the three-match series 2-1.

The Women in Blue scripted history as this victory marked the only second time India have won a bilateral T20I series in Australia, the first being back in 2016.

Smriti Mandhana’s impreesive knock powered India to 176

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a challenging total of 176 for 6 in their 20 overs, the highest by any team in women’s T20Is at the venue. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took the charge as she played an impactful knock of 82 off 55 balls, laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 149.09.

Mandhans’s innings was a masterclass in timing and placement, accelerating after a steady start and hammering big shots, which included a towering six into the Members’ Stand. Mandhana brought up her half-century off 38 balls with a six off pacer Darcie Brown. It was her 33rd fifty in international cricket, achieved in her 160th appearance.

Mandhana along with Jemimah Rodrigues, who contributed a crucial 59 off 46 balls (4 fours), stitched together a 121-run partnership for the second wicket, rescuing India from an early loss of Shafali Verma (7). The century stand with Rodrigues for the second wicket came up in just 66 balls, providing a strong platform for a late push.

Rodrigues played a calm and composed knock, while Mandhana showcased classy strokeplay, though both fell late, Mandhana caught in the deep off Annabel Sutherland (2/34) and Rodrigues also to Sutherland.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur promoted Richa Ghosh to No. 4, and the move paid off as the wicketkeeper-batter smashed a quickfire 18 off just seven balls and helped India to a challenging total beyond 175.

Ashleigh Gardner kept Australia’s hope alive

In reply, Australia never truly recovered despite a fighting half-century from Ashleigh Gardner (57 off 45 balls). The hosts collapsed to 159 for 9, undone by India’s disciplined bowling attack.

Leg-spinner Shreyanka Patil finished with sensational spell of 3 for 22, while debutant Shree Charani picked 3 for 32, which included key strikes that swung the game. Arundhati Reddy claimed 2 wickets conceding 35 runs, ensuring regular breakthroughs and preventing any big partnership.

Australia’s never looked comfortable in the game, but Gardner’s innings kept faint hopes alive, but her dismissal in the latter stages sealed the outcome.

Mandhana, who was named Player of the Match, delivered a performance that displayed India’s dominance in the decider, overshadowing Ellyse Perry’s milestone 350th international appearance for Australia and handing the hosts their first home T20I series loss since 2017.

