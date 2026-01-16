Home

Smriti Mandhanas RCB Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2026 match no 9 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 in India online and on TV

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2026 match no 9 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 in India online and on TV

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will look to secure third back-to-back victory, while Gujarat Giants Women will ne keen to make a strong comeback after a tough loss.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2026 match no 9 LIVE Streaming Details

New Delhi: After securing a convincing win over UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head into Friday’s Women’s Premier League clash against Gujarat Giants as the favourites.

Gujarat Giants Women began their WPL 2026 campaign on a solid note with consecutive wins before their run was stopped by Mumbai Indians Women. Despite posting a competitive total of 193, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten innings guided MI to a successful chase, leaving Gujarat Giants third on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, arrive with plenty of momentum after securing two impressive victories. Their nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz Women was set up by Grace Harris’s rapid 85, complemented by a disciplined bowling performance led by Lauren Bell. RCB currently sit at the top of the standings.

The WPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, January 16, at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match live?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can viewers stream the match online?

The match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar, accessible on mobile devices, smart TVs, and web browsers.

RCB’s WPL 2026 squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare (replacement for Ellyse Perry), Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha

GG’s WPL 2026 squad: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

