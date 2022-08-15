Birmingham: Over the past three or four seasons, there has been a lot of talk about Women’s IPL – but it is yet to start. The BCCI President had earlier confirmed that the Women’s IPL will take place next year and a window has been earmarked for that during March 2023. But with doubts still hovering over will it start or not, India opener Smriti Mandhana was recently asked this question and her response was epic.Also Read - BCCI Reserves Window in March 2023 For Women's IPL- Report

"With the Women's IPL coming next year, can we expect the same kind of enthusiasm back at home as well?" asked a journalist after Women's Hundred match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at the Kennington Oval where Mandhana hit a breezy 25-ball 46 that helped Southern Brave Women's win by 12 runs.

"I think whenever we play there is lot of enthusiasm back home irrespective of the format. Indian fans love cricket and they turn up to support us regardless of one-day or T20. So Women's IPL will be great," Mandhana responded.

“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen,” Ganguly had said. “I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men’s IPL.”

Later in May, Jay Shah told PTI, “I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises.”